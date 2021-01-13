Pinkney George Holtzclaw, Sr., age 91, widower of Hellen Walker Holtzclaw, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Spartanburg County, SC and was a son of the late John Gary Holtzclaw and Alivee Page Holtzclaw. He retired from textiles and was self-employed in several different businesses. Mr. Holtzclaw was a member of Bellview Baptist Church. He loved to be outside, gardening and always meeting new people. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. .
Surviving are two sons, Gary Holtzclaw of Clinton and George Holtzclaw, Jr. (Kitty) of Anderson; his daughter, Estelle Taylor (Lance) of Clinton; grandchildren, Michael Holtzclaw, Lee Taylor (Samantha), Zachary Holtzclaw, Brison Taylor (Katelynn); Renee Jones (John); great grandchildren, Gracelyn, Ava, and Isla Jones, Owen, Jude and Ellie Taylor.
In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by a daughter, Georgette Holtzclaw.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.