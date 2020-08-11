Polly B. Dunaway, age 93, passed into eternity on August 11, 2020 at her son’s home in Chappells, SC.
Mrs. Dunaway was the last surviving sibling of her family, she was born September 9, 1926 the late George W. Brazill and Lillie Vanderford Brazill.
Mrs. Dunaway retired from Clinton Mills. She was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she worked in the Children’s Department for many years. She was a member of the Handbells, Adult, and Senior Choirs, she had a love for both music and children, and was a devoted Prayer Warrior.
Mrs. Dunaway is survived by her son, Dennis R. Fallaw, Jr. and her many nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband of 34 years, Dennis R. “Tot” Fallaw, Sr.; and her second husband, Arthur Dunaway, Jr.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of Laurens County Hospice of their love and care they gave Polly.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 4 PM at Rosemont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
