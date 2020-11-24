Preston Mitchell Harris - Laurens

Mr. Preston Mitchell Harris was born in Laurens County, South Carolina on August 8, 1954 to the late Ophelia Harris.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of the Laurens District 55 High School Class of 1973. He was a member of New Salem Deliverance Temple Church in Laurens, South Carolina where he loved singing on the choir. Along with singing, he also loved coaching ball, sports, fishing, socializing, and let's not ever forget the Laurens Raiders and the Green Bay Packers!
Preston was employed for many years with Senior Options of Laurens until a decline in his health.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother Tommy Lee Harris.
On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Laurens County Prisma Health, Mr. Preston Mitchell Harris went from labor to reward at the age of sixty-six.
He leaves to forever cherish his memories his wife: Unita Harris of the home; two daughters; Kianna Harris and Shakira Harris (Jermel) Williams both of Laurens, SC; one son, Arkeith Harris of Laurens, SC; three grandsons; Messiah Harris, Jessiah Smith, and Kessiah Smith; one granddaughter, Amiracle Williams; one brother, Eddie Lee (Gail) Harris of Lawnside, NJ; three sisters-in-law; Pastor Betty (Charles) Robinson and Anita (Minister William) Neely both of Laurens, SC, and Markeisha Carter of Macon, Ga; three brothers-in-law: Therone (Janet) Daniels, Stanley Rice, and Wilbert Daniels all of Laurens, SC; one special niece, Valarie Harris of Laurens, SC, one nephew of the home, Demarcus Harris; one special aunt, Betty Bailey of Laurens, SC, a very special friend of the family, Levon Hunter; and a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.