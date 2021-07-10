Ms. Princess Kierra Fuller, age 32 of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, July 6, 2021 in Laurens, S.C.
She is survived by her 3 children; her mother Ms. Constance Fuller of the home and her extended family.
Funeral services for Ms. Princess Kierra Fuller will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2p.m at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens with Pastor Andrevious Campbell officiating, with burial to follow in the New Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home, Landau Apartments, 1321 South Broad Street in Clinton, S.C. The Beasley Funeral Home of Lauren is in charge of the arrangements.