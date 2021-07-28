Promis Ellen Merryman-West, age 21, of Clinton, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
She was born December 5, 1999 in Mesa, Arizona and was a daughter of June Ellen Merryman West and Jason Dale West of Clinton. She was a graduate of Telesis Preparatory Academy in Lake Havasu, Arizona where she was a varsity volleyball star; she was a mixed martial arts fighter at Riot MMA in Kingman, Arizona; after graduation she attended Mohave Community College. She was a preschool teacher at Tender Loving Childcare in Laurens.
Promis was a free spirit who loved her family dearly, she loved children and had a very trusting heart. She moved to South Carolina to get away from some of the negative influences in her life. She was thriving and shining bright once again when tragedy struck. She will never be forgotten and always be remembered as the sweet little girl who wanted to help anyone in need. So fly high my sweet little angel. We love and miss you and will cherish every moment spent in this life.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Randy, BJ, and Jaxon; sisters, Patsy, Poppy, twin sisters, Paizley and Paige, and Itzel Garfio; grandmother, Amy Rook Wilson; adopted grandparents, Bryant Merryman and Jane Merryman; aunts, Tina Merryman Meing, Missy Tucker, Tara Hunt; uncle, Johnny Horne; great uncle and aunt, Rick and Sandra Greeson.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Douglas Keenan Watts, Dale West and Jeanie Grimes.
A private family memorial service was held Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
