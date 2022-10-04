Rachel Gresham, 82, of Joanna, widow of Frank Daniel Gresham, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at National Healthcare of Clinton.
She was born May 18, 1940 in McCormick and was a daughter of the late William Claude and the late Thelma Louise Rappe Brown. She was retired from Greenwood Mills, and also worked as a caregiver for many years.
Rachel was a member and former Sunday school teacher at Breakthrough Tabernacle Church.
She is survived by her son, Frankie Gresham (Lynn) of Kinards; her daughter, Toni Gresham (Ruby) of Joanna; her brothers, Donald Brown (Barbara) of Clinton and Terry Brown (Tina) of Newberry; her grandchildren, Brandy Gresham, Victoria Gresham, and Cole Gresham; and a special family friend, Missy Whelchel.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Brown and Nick Brown; and her sisters, Claudia Gresham, and Vickie Tumblin.
Funeral Services will be conducted 4:00 PM Thursday, October 6th at the Breakthrough Tabernacle Church with Rev. Karl Mosier, Rev. Patrick O’Shields, and Mr. Nickolas Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday afternoon from 3:00-4:00 PM at the church.
Pallbearers will be Cole Gresham, Justin Quinn, Jamie Tumblin, Phillip Wicker, Gregg Lollis, and Nickolas Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breakthrough Tabernacle Church, 122 Whitmire Highway, Joanna, SC 29351.