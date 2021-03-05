Ralph Edsel “Sport” Culbertson, Jr. age 72, of 284 Colonial Acres Road, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Ralph “Edsel” Culbertson, Sr. and Annie Brownlee Culbertson. A U.S. Army National Guard Veteran, he was a member of First Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. Sport retired from Michelin after 39 years of service, he was a volunteer fireman, and coached dixie youth baseball. Ralph also enjoyed working and playing golf.
Surviving are his children, Trae Culbertson of Laurens, Amber C. Strickland (Michael) of Clinton and Taylor Culbertson (Renae) of Simpsonville; brothers, Glenn Culbertson (Til) of Laurens and Joe Culbertson (Monique) of Waterloo; grandchildren, Mikal Culbertson, Savannah Lacey and Anna Brooks Lacey.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Monday, March 8, 2021, at First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson with burial to follow at Westview Memorial Park with Military Honors. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Friends are welcome to come by the mortuary Sunday afternoon to pay their respect to Ralph.
The family will be at the home of his brother, Glenn Culbertson, 308 W. Farley Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.