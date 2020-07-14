Ralph Wilson Evans - Laurens

Ralph Wilson Evans, 87, of 107 Pine Road and husband of Mary Jane Beck Evans passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.
Born in Greer, he was a son of the late Wilson Frank and Evelyn Broome Evans. A 1951 graduate of Ford High School, Mr. Evans retired with Army National Guard and J.P. Stevens. He was a member of Second Baptist Church and was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: daughter, Janie Marie Edgens (Jeff) of Laramie, Wyoming; son, Wilson Everette Evans (Susan) of Fort Worth, Texas; and two grandchildren, Dominic Wilson Evans and Lydia Therese Evans both of Fort Worth, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Ava Ossgood and Joan Cogsdill.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. J.D. Shiflet with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends at the mortuary one hour prior to the service.
