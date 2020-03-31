Randal "Randy" John Meier - Laurens

Randal “Randy” John Meier, age 67, of 103 Club Court, and husband of the late Michelle Wyatt Meier, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.
Born in Babcock, WI, he was the son of the late Melvin Meier and Regina Peaslee Meier Floyd. Randy retired from ReWa and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Laurens.
He is survived by: son, Zachary Wyatt Meier (Michelle) of Gray Court; sisters, Ann Lane of Cary, NC, Jill Lowe of Gray Court, Gail Durham of Taylors, and Cindy Foxx of Piedmont; grandchildren, Anthony Meier, Cameron and Kristen Shepherd, and Jared Miller; great-grandchild, Lucas Shepherd; and a special companion, Alta Kayse of Laurens.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jeremy John Meier.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Father Orlando Serrano.
The family will be at their respective homes.
