Randall David “Dude” English, age 64, passed away April 29, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland. He was called “Dude” by all who knew him.
Mr. English was born in Newberry and was the son of the late Robert D. English and Ruth Puckett English.
He is survived by his cousin, Rebecca Wilson of Lake Mary FL; his cousin Judy Corley and three nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sisters, Pauline Hyler and Denice Clark.
Private Graveside Service will held Sunday, May 3, 2020 with Rev. Dewayne Goins to officiate.
