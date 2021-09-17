Raphael Jenkins - Clinton

Raphael Jenkins was born March 6, 1946 to the late Dorcas Jenkins in Laurens County.
Mr. Jenkins served in the armed forces as a Marine and worked as a building contractor.
Ray, as he was lovingly called, passed away at the age of 75 at Southern Oaks Rehab Facility in Anderson County.
Raphael Jenkins leaves to cherish his brother, James 'Jimmy' Arthur (Shirley) Jenkins, Sr., Jodie (Christopher) Pease, Debra (James) Speed, Melody Neely, a special nephew James Arthur Jenkins, Jr., a host of other relatives and friends.