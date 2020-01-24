Mr. Rasham Eugene Walker, age 32, of East Florida Street earned his wings on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
He was born on November 24,1987, to Eugene and Cathaleen Williams in Brooklyn, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, he will be missed by his children: Tavion Keshawn Fogle, Kemarrion Zyleek Walker, Neveah Raniyah Walker, Serenity Ra'asia Walker, Kelton Ra'jewl Walker and Colton Ty'leek Moore; his siblings: Allen Walker, Sheron Walker, Daniel Walker, and Starasia Walker; his lifetime companion, Antonetta Denise Moore, and many other close relatives and friends.
The services for Mr. Walker will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at Childs Funeral Home Chapel.
The family is at the home, 801 East Florida St., Clinton.