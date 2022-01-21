Raymond “Horace” King, Sr, age 92, of 2870 Neely Ferry Road, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late James Pelham and Lucille Todd King. A U.S. Army Veteran, he was a member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church and the VFW.
Surviving are his children, Krista King Wix of Enoree, John Pelham King and wife Gina of Myrtle Beach, and Gina Traynham of Hickory Tavern; three grandchildren, John Pelham “Trey” King, Jr., Jared C. Wix, and Jennifer Wix Long; and one great-grandchild, Parker Wix.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Raymond Horace “Chip” King, Jr., and a sister, Bobbie Nell Way.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Robert Cathcart.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 6:00-8:00PM.
Memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
