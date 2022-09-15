Raymond Phillip "Billy" Gresham (Canupp), age 62, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022.
He was born November 6, 1959 in Clinton, SC and was the son of the late Aaron Gene Armstrong and Martha and Otis Reid and was the adopted son of the late Mattie and Arthur Canupp.
Billy was employed with the South Carolina Regional Housing Authority.
He is survived by his wife, Frankie Brown Gresham; his children, Brandy Gresham (Kisha) and Bryan Gresham (Vanessa); his granddaughter, Malia Gresham; stepdaughter, Candace Baskins (Robert); his siblings, Lynn Lucas, Shelia Crowder, Cynthia Owens, and Sandra Medlin; nieces and nephews, Melissa Brock, Angela Toby, Kenneth Prather, Summer Toby, Hank Toby, Kimberly Sinclair, Melody Martin, and Stephanie Reid; and his special friends, David Farmer, and Billy Faulks.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Judy Gresham Murphy and Wanda Gail Arant.
Funeral Services will be conducted 12 PM Friday, September 16, 2022 at The Master's Baptist Church with Rev. Todd Johnson and Mr. Ike Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow at the Whitmire Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 10 AM to 12 PM at the church.
Active pallbearers will be Mike Horton, Rick Aga, Billy Faulks, David Farmer, Jonathon Prince and Kent Prather. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Alexander, Andy Knight, Mike Lyles and Gabe Martin.
The family will be at the home, 6429 Whitmire Highway, Whitmire, SC 29178.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Whitmire Recreation Department, 95 Main St, Whitmire, SC 29178.