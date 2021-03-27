Raymond Walter Suber - Clinton

Today we celebrate and remember the life and legacy of Mr. Raymond Walter Suber, better known as "Dick."
Raymond was born on October 16, 1956 to the late Evelyn Suber (Ralph) Henderson and the late R.D. Golden. He was raised in the home of his grandparents the late Raymond Walter (Lizzie) Suber and his uncle, the late Willie Joe (Cleo) Rabb.
He attended the public schools of Clinton, South Carolina and was a graduate of Montreal Military School in California. He was also a graduate of Piedmont Technical College. He joined Mount Cowell Baptist Church in Joanna, South Carolina at an early age and later became a member of Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Laurens, South Carolina.
Dick served six years in the United States Army and retired from GE in Greenville, South Carolina.
Raymond loved to work on cars and doing yard work. He was an incredible person and loved spending time with his family. He was also a big Las Vegas Raiders football fan.
On Monday, March 22, 2021, Mr. Raymond Walter Suber departed this life going from Labor to reward at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina at the age of sixty-four.
He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memories, a loving, devoted, and faithful wife, Frances Hunter Suber of the home; one son, Quayle Evans of Clinton, SC; one daughter, LaKena Suber of Laurens, SC; four grandchildren: Katlin Evans, Kamrym Evans, A'mon Bluford, and Khyree Bluford (reared in the home); five brothers: Ralph (Bertha) Suber of Joanna, SC, Vada (Frances) Suber of Newberry, SC, Tyrone Henderson of Joanna, SC, Wallace Golden and Delmore Golden both of NY; five sisters: Felisa Suber of Joanna, SC, Deborah (Andrew) Ruff of Newberry, SC, Ronella Golden of Fayetteville,NC, Judy Golden and Carol Golden both of NY; two aunts: Whilehmina (Lucis) Williams of Laurens, SC, and Sarah Sullivan of Spartanburg, SC; one sister-in-law, Patricia (Victor) Dendy of Laurens, SC, six brothers-in-law: Charles Hunter, Jr. of Laurens, SC, Yancy (Glenda) Hunter and Ricky (Vernelle) Sanders of Greenville, SC; Johnny (Tina) Hunter of Elizabeth City, NC, Bobby (Karen) Hunter of Spartanburg, SC, and Terry (Veronica) Hunter of Simpsonville, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.