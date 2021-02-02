Reba Faye Simpson Babb, 63, resident of Ware Shoals, wife of Joseph Lamar Babb, Sr., passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at Laurens County Hospital.
Born February 25, 1957, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late John Walker and Dorothy Martin Simpson, Sr. She was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School and Piedmont Technical College. Reba retired from the Laurens County Treasurers Office.
She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Josh Babb of the home and Jonathan (Monica Jones) Babb of Ware Shoals; two brothers, Johnny (Debra) Simpson of Abbeville and Keith (Pat) Simpson of Ware Shoals; two sisters, Debbie (Howard) Moore of Honea Path and Carolyn (Dale) McClellan of Boiling Springs; and one granddaughter, Raegan Babb.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am on Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Little, Rev. Alex Henderson, Rev. Chris Hudson and Rev. Greg Nix officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Reba’s Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com where online condolences may also be made. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at 3 Pineview Drive in Ware Shoals and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 Friday morning.
Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Laurens, SC 29360 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation is assisting the Babb family.