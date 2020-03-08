Mr. Reginald Miller, age 25, of Laurens, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by one daughter, Mia Raelyn Miller; his parents Tito Miller and Kenyatta Lois Howard; four brothers, Tre Miller, Rakeem Jones, Ty' Jay Miller and Averi Miller; and two sisters, Queen'Aisha Brown, and Tati-China Brown; his grandparents, Josie Mae Nance, Maggie Miller and William (Minister Patricia) Miller.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Reginald Miller are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family is at the home of his mother, Ms. Kenyetta Lois Howard, 200 Ashley Lane, and the home of his grandparents, William and Minister Patricia Miller, 5004 Torrington Road in Laurens.