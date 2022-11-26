Rekah Mims "Sig" Jackson - Laurens

Rekah Mims “Sig” Jackson, 93, former resident of Carolina Gardens at Laurens and wife of the late William “Bill” Jackson passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Roy Parker and Andrella Cogsdill Mims. A retired secretary, Sig was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Greenwood. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her nephews, Parker Bolt Mims (Lynn) of Waterloo and Tony Vincent Mims (Ann) of Chapin and extended family, Claudia Linkous of Watkinsville, GA, Billie Ann Ray of Watkinsville, GA, Coleen Jackson of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Billy Gray Jackson of Green Cove Springs, FL.
She was predeceased by her brother, Roy Vincent Mims and her lifelong friend, Lena Hudson.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Forest Lawn Mausoleum in Laurens .
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
