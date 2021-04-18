Reverend Claudia Shelton Roberson was born in Laurens County, South Carolina on February 6, 1956 to the late Mr. Claude Shelton and late Mrs. Mattie Mae Shelton.
She attended public schools in Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina where she earned her Bachelor’s degree. She served 19 years as an employee at Whitten Center in Clinton, South Carolina. She loved the Lord with all her heart and was also a licensed and ordained minister from the Tumbling Shoals Baptist Association. She was a beloved minister with New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina.
She forever leaves cherished memories with her only child, Gwen Roberson Chretien; son in law, Jonathan Chretien; sister, Cecia Shelton White; cousins Gail Ferguson, Crystal Ferguson, Evangelist Kathy Calhoun, Gloria Gaines, Pastors Harriet & Alfred Gary, Carrie Watts, Willie Mae Fortson; and beloved church family.
In addition to her parent’s she is preceded in death by her four brothers, Willie Earl Shelton, Sr. of Clinton, James Gilbert Shelton of Clinton, Ray Charles Shelton of Clinton, Tommy Lee Shelton of Greenville.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1 PM at Rosemont Cemetery.