The Reverend Dr. Lewis Scott “Pete” Hay died peacefully at Hospice House of Laurens County on July 30, 2022. Born on August 27, 1928, to the late Frank Seabrook Hay and the late Jane Chaplin Hay in Charleston, SC, he was the second of four children. He grew up in Charleston, Columbia, and briefly New Orleans. He earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics with a minor in Bible from Presbyterian College in 1949 and returned to Charleston to work in the family gasoline and fuel oil business as a gas station attendant and later as a payroll clerk.
Feeling called to the ministry, he enrolled in Columbia Theological Seminary, where he served as student body president and earned a second bachelor’s degree, in Theology, as a magna cum laude graduate in 1954. While there, he met Carol Eloise Jones, then a student at Agnes Scott College, and the two were married on December 23, 1953. The couple moved to New Jersey, where Dr. Hay earned a Master of Theology degree at Princeton Theological Seminary with a concentration in New Testament.
In 1954 he was called to the position of Associate Professor of Religion and Greek at Presbyterian College. In 1960-61 he attended Emory University as a Danforth Scholar and earned a Ph.D., then returned to Presbyterian College where he remained until his retirement. While at PC, he strove not to indoctrinate, but to challenge his students to examine religious ideas for themselves and to meet his high standards of performance, both with the intention “to make them grow and think.” The 1966 yearbook the Pac Sac was dedicated in his honor. In 1978, in recognition of his excellence as teacher and counselor, he was awarded the Emma Bailey Cornelson and the Reverend George H. Cornelson, D.D. Professor of Christian Religion.
He served as Chair of the Department of Religion from 1972 to 1988 while also developing interdisciplinary courses in Comparative Religion and in Media and Society as part of the Russell Program on Media Literacy. He conducted a comprehensive self-study of PC for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, wrote articles for several scholarly journals, was a regular contributor to the Presbyterian Outlook, and was recognized as a PC Professor of the Year.
In 1993, retiring after 38 years of service, Dr. Hay delivered the baccalaureate sermon at the commencement ceremonies. That same year he received the college’s top alumni citation, the Alumni Gold P Award, in recognition of his outstanding career. In 2005 he was listed in Presbyterian College Magazine among the 125 “individuals and groups who have shaped—and been shaped by—Presbyterian College” in the magazine’s 125th anniversary edition.
As dedicated as he was to his work, Dr. Hay was also a kind and loving husband and father who mastered numerous skills to provide for his family: from car and mower maintenance to building dog and rabbit houses, decorative privacy fences, and storage sheds to DIY electrical wiring of stereo speakers he had made, to laying a stone wall and a slate patio. He enlisted his daughters to help with the work, challenging them to meet high standards with confidence.
He supported his wife Carol’s pursuit of advanced degrees and a career teaching Special Education in public schools and later at Thornwell School for Children. Together, they were active in local, state, and national politics, advocating for civil rights, women’s rights, and other humanitarian causes. For their daughters they were living examples of standing up for their beliefs and speaking out against injustice, even and especially when such acts resulted in adversity and persecution.
Upon Dr. Hay’s retirement, one colleague wrote that when facing a difficult decision, his measure was “What would Pete do?” Their legacy is a testament to their steadfast faith and their unshakeable commitment to living the call of Matthew 25:31-46, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.”
Dr. Hay faithfully provided daily care for his mother during her years at the Clinton Presbyterian Community, and for his wife during her long illness there as well. The staff of his Community were dedicated to returning his loving care with care of their own when he needed it. For that faithful loving care, the family are immeasurably grateful. Gwendolyn Lee cared for him in his home with skill and good cheer during the last few weeks he was able to stay there. The family extend our deepest thanks to her and to Hospice House, who shepherded him compassionately through his final days.
Dr. Hay was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife of over 61 years, Carol Jones Hay; a sister, Jane Hay Wessel; and a brother, Frank Seabrook Hay, Jr. He is survived by his children Katharine Hay Bradley and her husband John, and Carol Makemie Hay; and one grandchild, Caitlin Kennedy Bradley; as well as a sister, Emmie Alexander Hancock and her husband Jerry; sisters-in-law Frances Hay, Roberta Jones Austin, and Elaine Jones; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, of five generations; and countless colleagues, students, and loved ones whose lives he has impacted personally and professionally.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 AM, Saturday, August 27th at the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton with the Rev. Dr. Danny Murphy and the Rev. Dr. Stan Reid officiating. The family request that those planning to attend the service observe social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the celebration of life in the breezeway portico at the front of the church.
Memorials may be made to Presbyterian College, 503 South Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325, Habitat for Humanity, 500 Academy Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or the charity of one’s choice.
