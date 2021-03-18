Rev. Larry Eldridge Roberts - Laurens

Rev. Larry Eldridge Roberts, age 86, of Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, and husband of the late Peggy Boyte Roberts, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Born in Kingsport, TN, he was the son of the late Hugh Kyle and Evelyn McCullough Roberts. A US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, Larry was a retired minister having served churches in both North and South Carolina. He also worked with Lifeway in Nashville, TN and was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurens.
He is survived by: his children: Suzanne Tomlinson of Ridgeland, Mark Roberts and wife Carlene of Greenville and Chris Roberts and wife April of Greer; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son-in-law, Tim Tomlinson.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday March 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson and Rev. Tom Capps. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Lutheran Hospice, 429 N. Main St., Suite 3, Greenville, SC 29601.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.