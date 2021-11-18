Rev. Robert Pressley Piephoff - Clinton

Rev. Robert Pressley Piephoff, died on November 14, 2021 at The Clinton Presbyterian Community of South Carolina while under the care of hospice.
Bob was born to the Rev. Clarence Eugene Piephoff and Ina Jean Stenhouse Piephoff in Clinton, SC on April 15, 1941 and grew up in College Park, Georgia. Following graduation from College Park High School, he attended Presbyterian College, graduating in 1963. Following in the footsteps of his father, he attended Columbia Presbyterian Seminary in Decatur, Georgia, earning a Master of Theology and Union Seminary in Virginia, finishing with a PhM degree. He served on the Presbyterian College faculty for three years, one as chaplain and teacher of religion and two years in the admissions office. Bob served congregations at Fourth Presbyterian Church of Greenville, SC as associate pastor and and the Hodges Presbyterian Church in Hodges, SC as pastor.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brother, William Eugene Piephoff. He is survived by many who loved him, including his niece, Erin Elizabeth Piephoff and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Betty” Edenfield Piephoff, both of Tallahassee Florida and many long-time close friends in South Carolina.
The family appreciates his caring friends and the sensitive and compassionate care provided to Bob by the staff at the Presbyterian Community in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Presbyterian College or the Clinton Presbyterian Community.