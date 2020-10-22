Reverend James Thomas Jones, age of 84, of 164 Apple Orchard Circle Clinton, S.C. passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center in Laurens.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Christine Byrd Jones; three sons; one daughter; a host of grandchildren. Private funeral services will held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 12noon at the C.D Beasley Memorial Chapel in Laurens, with the Reverend Derrick Barksdale officiating, with burial to follow in the New Bethel AME Church Cemetery with military rites.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at their respected home.