Reverend Mary Dial Neely, age 79, of 346 Fort Lindley Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C.
She is survived by her husband O.T. Neely Sr.; two sons; two daughters; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven brothers; and one sister.
A memorial service for Reverend Mary Dial Neely will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1p.m. at the C.D Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens with Reverend Thomas Dendy officiating. The family is at the home of her daughter Ms. Debra Tolbert, 71 Joy Drive Laurens, S.C. 29360. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.