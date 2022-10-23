Reverend Minnie Maude Shell, of 17 Old Laurens Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her home. She is survived by two sons, Elbert Mackenzie Shell and Thomas Shell; one sister, Shirley Williams; one brother, Roosevelt Workman and two aunts, Mary Dot Simpson and Mattie Madden.
Funeral services for Reverend Minnie Maude Shell will be held 1 p.m., Monday, October 24,2022 at the Bethel Grove AME Church in Gray Court, S.C. with Reverend Tosha Calhoun, officiating and Elder Judy Richardson, presiding. Public viewing will be held on Sunday from 12-6. The family is at the home,
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of arrangements.