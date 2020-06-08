Revonda Sue Adcox Reames - Laurens

Revonda Sue Adcox Reames, age 86, of 306 Southview Dive, and wife of James Earl “Jimmy” Reames, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Julius Thornton and Sunie Porter Adcox. A member of First Baptist Church, Revonda taught children’s Sunday School for many years.
In addition to her husband of 65 years, she is survived by: a niece, Debbie Hines and husband Bill of Seattle, WA; and nephews; Gene O’Shields of Columbia, SC and Charlie O’Shields of Beaufort, SC.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Marguerite Chambers and Mary Booth.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.