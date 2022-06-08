Richard B. Edwards - Laurens

Richard B. Edwards, age 89, husband of the late Ruth Smith Edwards, resident of Martha Franks Retirement Community and formerly of Lemon Tree Trail, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Horace B. and Alma Riddle Edwards. Richard was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War Era. He was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and a 1951 graduate of Gray Court Owings High School. Mr. Edwards retired from Piedmont Rural Telephone Corporation after 38 years of service. After retirement, he served as a bailiff for Laurens County Courthouse for 15 years and enjoyed driving cars for Baldwin Automotive. One of Richard’s greatest passions throughout his life was listening to (and later watching) car races.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon E. Vincent (Terry) of Laurens and Angela E. Roache (Tony) of Pelzer; and his grandchildren, Carter Vincent, Austin Roache and Audrey Roache.
In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was predeceased by his siblings, Hugh Edwards, Margie Nell Hughes, and Ronnie Edwards.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Michael Post with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service on Monday.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360 or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or at PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.