Richard Bowie, age 84, a resident of Birchwood, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in Birchwood, TN.
He was raised in Clinton, SC. God called home the most gentle and loving soul…you will be missed by all. Magoo fly high in the sky and watch over all of us. He was employed by Clinton Mills Textile Industry of Clinton, SC. for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitt and Virginia Bowie.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Patricia Gossard; his brother Johnny Bowie; his niece Patricia Bowie; his Jenny Bowie Greene of HI: his nephew Jeffrey Bowie and his wife Miranda Bowie; his great nieces: Melinda Bowie Readinger of Laurens SC; Samantha Bowie of Laurens SC; Desire Bowie of Gray Court, SC; and Madison Bowie of Gray Court SC; his his great nephew, Christopher Bowie lives in Gray Court SC; Daniel Sanders of Clinton, SC; and Delilah his boxer; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.
A Private Memorial Interment will be held at a later date in Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, SC.
