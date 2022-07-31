Richard David Charles, age 80, and husband of Karen Wilton Charles, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Martha Franks.
Mr. Charles was born September 22, 1941, in Lynn, MA, and was a son of the late Albert and Madeline Busineau Charles. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 until 1979. Mr. Charles most recently was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Laurens. He enjoyed family and friends, helping others, travel, camping, fishing, kayaking, and was mechanically inclined.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Charles was survived by his son, Brian Lee of Lexington, SC; his stepchildren, Laura Kendall of CA, Eleanor Udeh of ME, Sarah Kendall of VT, Thomas Kendall of NH, and Heidi Beaulieu of MD; thirteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Charles was predeceased by his first wife, Katherine Holloway Charles; and his son, Richard David, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held, Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 2 PM at the Martha Franks Rasor Chapel, officiated by Dr. Lawton Neely and Rev. Phillip Wyatt. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM prior to the service.
