Richard K Byars - Laurens

Richard K. Byars age 75 passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in La Plata, MD on February 27, 1946 and was the son of the late Felix Merial and Elizabeth McMeans Byars.
Richard was a graduate of Laurens High School, Class of 1964 and of the University of South Carolina, Class of 1970. He made his career in advertising and marketing, most recently at Greenville Technical College until his retirement.
Richard had a love of music, was a guitar enthusiast and enjoyed his time in the sky as a private pilot.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Susan Z. Byars; daughter, Laura B. VanNorman (Jeff) of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, David Clifton of Johns Creek, GA, Susie Clifton of Auburn, AL; sister, Barbara B. Morse (Robin) of Clinton; three nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his step-mother, Evelyn Byars.
A memorial service will be held graveside at the Laurens City Cemetery, Saturday, March 6 at 11:00 AM by the Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken. The family will greet friends following the service. If attending please follow COVID protocol by wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, 400 W. Main St, Laurens, SC 29360 or the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St, Clinton, SC 29325.
