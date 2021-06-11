Mr. Richard Lee Nance Sr., age 77 of 109 Pridmore Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, S.C.
He survived by his wife Mrs. Shirley Gray Nance of the home; four sons; fve daughters; ten grandchildren; a host of great- grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Lee Nance Sr. will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens with Dr. Jefferson McDowell officiating, with burial to follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery in Mountville. The family is at the home of his daughter Angela Golden 313 Jones Street Laurens. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements