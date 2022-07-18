Richard "RJ" Silver, age 76, of Clinton, SC, husband of Mary Ellen Silver, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born March 5, 1946 in Dover, NH and was a son of the late Leonard Albert and the late Martha Bertha Gregoire Silver.
Mr. Silver was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a proud Seabee. He attended school in Dover, NH, and was a builder, and cabinet maker for almost 50 years. RJ enjoyed his animals, working on his antique tractors, raising his beef cattle, haying the fields, and all aspects of farming. Mr. Silvers had a saying “Nothing Prettier than black cows on green grass.”
He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Joanna.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Shawn Silver of Farmington, NH; his daughter, Shannon Silver; brother, Paul Silver (Donna); sister, Annette Cockburn; his granddaughter, Emily Silver; numerous nieces and nephews; and his border collie, Levi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Silver, and Leonard Silver; and his sisters, Lucille Rouleau, and Evelyn Robidas.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday July 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Boniface Church in Joanna with Father Hugo officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in New Hampshire.
Memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church 401 North Main Street Joanna, SC 29351 or Hospice of Laurens County P.O. Box 178 Clinton, SC 29325.