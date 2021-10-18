Richard Roosevelt Mehaffey - Laurens

Richard Roosevelt Mehaffey, age 83, of 2829 Bethel Church Rd and husband of the late Frances Pigg Mehaffey and Beverlyn Broome Mehaffey, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his home.
Born in Hazelwood, NC, he was a son of the late Dock and Lois Smathers Mehaffey. An NDT Inspector, Mr. Mehaffey loved the mountains and bluegrass music. He never met a stranger.
Surviving is his son, Richard “Dean” Mehaffey (Debra) of Laurens; grandchildren, Jennifer Mehaffey Henson (Lee), Bryan Dean Mehaffey (Cortney), Angela Mehaffey Beckett (Logan); great grandchildren, Lee Henson, Jr., Tylor Henson, Alexander Henson, Bryan James Mehaffey, Lindley Beckett, Rylee Beckett, and Kynlee Beckett.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was predeceased by his children, Debra Ann Mehaffey and Vincent Scott Mehaffey; a grandson, Gary Dock Mehaffey; and six brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Mehaffey Gardens, 61 Casper Drive in Laurens.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.