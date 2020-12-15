Richard William Althouse, age 96, of 623 Chestnut Street, widower of Nancy Althouse, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 25, 1924 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and was a son of the late Wilmer and Katherine Graeff Althouse.
Mr. Althouse was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Laurens.
He is survived by his sons, Kurtis Althouse of Blountsville, Alabama, Thomas Andrew Althouse of Laurens; two grandchildren, Richard Daly Althouse and Alexis Althouse; one great-grandchild; and one niece, Janet Haarlow.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Althouse was preceded in death by a son, Richard Lee Althouse.
