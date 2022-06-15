Ricky L. Nelson, Jr. - Laurens

Rick L. Nelson, Jr., age 38, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Greenville, SC, and was a son of Catherine Hanson and stepfather, Erik Wood of Gray Court and the late Ricky Nelson, Sr.
Mr. Nelson was employed with All-Out Bail Bonding and a former employee of Sealed Air of Simpsonville and Brawo USA of Laurens.
In addition of his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kayla Eanes Nelson of the home; three children, Kolton Ferrell, Ryleigh Nelson and Raelyn Nelson; his brother at heart, Kenneth Meek of Hodges; two sisters, Brandy Meek of Hodges and Catherine Galliher of Gray Court; eleven nieces and nephews; and his grandmother, Delores Carolyn Hanson of Fountain Inn.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Woodruff Road Worship Center on Saturday, June 18th, at 3 PM. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Woodruff Road Worship Center, 4971 Highway 101, Woodruff, SC 29388.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the family with arrangements.