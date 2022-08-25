Robert Allen Moore - Hickory Tavern

Robert A. Moore of Hickory Tavern, SC, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 23, 2022, at the age of 87.
Robert was born to Thomas Edward and Sally Fay Moore of Laurens, SC, in 1935. Robert worked at the Laurens Mill prior to joining the US Air Force in June of 1956. He worked as an aviation maintenance technician and eventually became flight chief, which included a 1-year deployment in Thailand supporting combat aircraft during the Vietnam war. After 22-years of service, Robert retired from the Air Force after accepting a position with the Boeing Company (13 years) as a final delivery Lead Inspector. Robert was an active member and Deacon of Rabun Creek Baptist Church for 31 years. He enjoyed traveling, vintage cars, collecting model airplanes, playing piano and took great pride in maintaining his yard, earning him the title of “The Yard Man”.
While stationed in Washington, Robert met and married his first wife, Carol, who preceded him in death in 1988. Robert married his second love, Ruby Robertson of Hickory Tavern, SC, in 1991.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Ruby, of 31 years are his sister Claudine Alexander of Simpsonville; his children Roy Allen Moore (Gina) of Everett, WA, Brian Keith Moore (Robin) of Kennewick, WA, Gary Thomas Moore of Auburn, WA, Denese Leslie Moore of Auburn, WA, Donald Randall Robertson (Ann) of Savannah, GA, and Blanche Robertson of Fountain Inn, SC, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his son Ricky Lynn Robertson and his siblings Nancy Hughes, Thomas Moore, Jr., Roy Moore and Wilhelmina McDowell.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne and Rev. Leland Nelson.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, 17045 SC Hwy 101, Gray Court, SC 29645, the Alzheimer’s Association, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, or to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.