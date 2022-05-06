Robert “Bob” Arnold Baldwin, age 69, passed away May 5, 2022 at the Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
He was born May 21, 1952 in Greenville, SC and was a son of the late Thomas Edwin and Betty Sue Knight Baldwin.
Mr. Baldwin was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of ’70. He served in the US Army and was a member of the South Carolina National Guard. He was a graduate of Piedmont Technical College and was retired from SC Department of Education Office of Transportation. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton.
Mr. Baldwin is survived by his son, William Bradley “Brad” Baldwin of Joanna, SC; his daughter, Jennifer Baldwin Tummons of Joanna; his granddaughter, Malorie Aldwin Tummons (fiancé, Michael Hipp) of Pomaria, SC; his sister, Sue Baldwin Cannon (Corey) of Clinton, SC; his nephew, Tommy Venable (Rachel) of Clinton, SC; his nieces, Dr. Kristin Derrick of Clinton, SC and Katie Lawson (Anthony) of Mountville, SC; and his great-niece, Emma Lawson of Mountville, SC.
In addition to parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas "Tommy" Edwin Baldwin, Jr.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, SC. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Laurens County Memorial Home, PO Box 638, Laurens, SC 29360.