Robert “Bob” Lewis Powell, age 78, of Laurens, and husband of Delores Johnson Powell, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at PRISMA Healthcare Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Laurens County, he was the son of the late George W. Powell and Constance Manley Powell Griffin (Hoyt). Bob was a retired welder and a life member of NRA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Robert Edward “Eddie” Powell of Woodruff; a sister, Pat Allin of New Ellington, SC; a granddaughter, Staci Powell of Binghamton, NY; and a special niece, Sandie Ingle of Duncan, SC.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 at The Kennedy Mortuary.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
