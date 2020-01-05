Robert Ashford “Bobby” Caton Jr., 44, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Mr. Caton was born in Barnwell to the late Robert Ashford Caton Sr. and Annetta Jane Watson Caton. He worked as an electrician. Bobby enjoyed golf, playing the guitar, hunting and fishing. He was always the center of attention and a huge cut-up, enjoying life as it came.
Surviving are a son, Blake Caton; a daughter, Faith Caton; and fiancé Dwayne Malone; a sister, Muriel Brooks and husband Ricky; a grandson, Carter Malone; and his companion, Fran Wood.
A Celebration of Bobby’s Life will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Harris Landing Tiki Bar (5120 Old Laurens Road in Greenwood).