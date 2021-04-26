Robert E. Gregory, age 80, widower of Mary “Ruthie” Gregory, passed away April 24, 2021 at the Pruitt Health in Aiken, SC.
He was born on February 10, 1941 in Newberry, SC and the son of the late Dewey and Agnes Gregory. He was the Owner of Gregory Repairs and a member of the Full Gospel Assembly, he enjoyed cooking chicken stews, and was well known.
Mr. Gregory is survived by his sons, Allen Gregory (Linda) of Laurens and Chad Gregory of Joanna; his daughters, Hope Griffin of Joanna, Tina Millwood of Laurens, and Angie Reinhardt of Clinton; his sisters, Marlene Fulmer of Laurens and Sandy Howell of Clinton; his twelve grandchildren and his fifteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Gregory is also predeceased by his daughter, Terry Gregory.
The family will hold a private service later.
