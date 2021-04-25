Robert Eldridge Greene, Jr. - Laurens

Mr. Robert Greene, Jr., age 59, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Robert Greene, Sr. and Ella Mae Greene. He is survived by his wife, Willie Rose Greene of the home; two sons, Cedric Greene of Columbia, SC and Derrick Greene of the home; one granddaughter, Allison Greene of Columbia, SC; two brothers, David Greene and Reverend George of Boyce of Laurens, SC; one sister, Lillie Greene of Laurens, SC; one aunt, Nancy Campbell of Rutherford, NC; a faithful and dedicated mother-in-law, Margaret (Reginald) Daniel of Fountain Inn; a sister-in-law, Mary Gregory of Fountain Inn; a brother-in-law, Jerry Sanders of Fountain Inn; a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Beasley Funeral Home Chapel, Fountain Inn, with Rev. Nancy Sanders and Rev. Henry Barksdale officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 1 p .m. until 7 p.m.