Robert Gary Wallace, age 87, widower of Margaret Senn Wallace, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Prisma Health - Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born October 28, 1933 in Gray Court, he was a son of the late Harold Saxon Wallace and the late Ione Jenkins Wallace. Mr. Wallace was a 1951 graduate of Clinton High School and retired from Jacobs Press of Clinton after forty years of service. Robert was a United States Army Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Wallace is survived by his son, Kevin Derek Wallace (Kristen) of Simpsonville; his grandson, Kaden Wallace; and granddaughter, Kaileigh Wallace.
In addition to his parents and his wife of 53 years, Mr. Wallace was predeceased by his twin brothers, Hugh Wallace and Harrison Wallace.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 4 PM, at the Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Brozina officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, 1063 Rocky Springs Church Rd, Laurens, SC 29360.