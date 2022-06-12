Robert Jackson Lida, Jr., age 68, and husband of Dorothy Shipman Lida, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home.
Born in Roswell, NM, he was a son of the late Robert Jackson Lida, Sr., and Wanda Mounce Lida. He was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist church and loved fishing. Robert retired from Cryovac as a Forklift Driver.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a special daughter, and caregiver Pamela Doss of Laurens, Regina Gaines of Lanford, SC and Sandra Watson of Lanford, SC; brothers, David Lida of Oklahoma, and Danny Lida of Florida; a best friend, Cortney Fleming of Lanford, SC; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Tommy Coln; a brother, Richard Lida; and a sister, Carolyn Watson.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Michael Post. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.
