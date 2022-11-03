Robert James "Jimmy" Mills, Jr. - Laurens

Robert James “Jimmy” Mills, Jr., age 77, of Laurens, and husband of 52 years to Deborah Lamb Mills, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.
Jimmy was born in Laurens and was the son of the late Robert James Mills, Sr. and Callie Yarborough Mills. He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church for 52 years and retired with 38 ½ years of service from Timken as a machinist.
In addition to his wife Deborah, he is survived by his daughters, Melisa Kay Blackwell (Tim) of Columbia and Leslie Denise Eubanks of Laurens; grandchildren, Jacob Shipman and Maylee Eubanks; great-grandson, Liam Shipman; and sisters, Trudy Manley (Charles) of Gray Court and Donna Earle of Clinton.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was pre-deceased by a brother, Wayne Mills and sisters, Margaret Townsend, Shirley Bagwell, and Bobbie Owens.
Funeral services, conducted by Rev. Darren Rood, will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 2:00 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in the Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery, immediately following the service.
The visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at The Kennedy Mortuary.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to Bellview Baptist Church Building Fund, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com