Mr. Robert L. “ROB” Beasley ,age 83, of 141 Carroll Drive, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C.
He is survived by one daughter Shawanna (Tim) Downing; five grandchildren; one brother, Willie Lee (Betty) Beasley; five sisters, Lillie B Glover, Edna F.( George) Murrell, Bertha M.(Verzell) Thomas, Joanne Wilson, and Ethel B. McDowell.
Funeral services for Mr. Robert L.”Rob” Beasley will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11a.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with Elder Isaac Cropp Jr., officiating and the Reverend Dell Barksdale, presiding. The burial will follow in the Westview Memorial Gardens in Laurens.
The family is at their respected homes and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. Public viewing will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 for 12noon until 6p.m. Mask is required upon entry.