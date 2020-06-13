Mr. Robert Lee Anderson, age 86. of 75 Ashley Heights Road, Waterloo, S.C. passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Waterloo, S.C. a son of the late Luther Budge Anderson, and Gladys Rice Anderson. He was the widower of the late Pauline Grant Anderson.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories his daughters, Hazel Anderson, Ruby (William Jr.) Foster, Christine (Kelvin) Statom; one son, Greg (Margaret) Anderson; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; four sisters; Catherine Turner, Ola Mae Simpkins, Virginia Stephens, and Betty Cook; two brothers, Thomas (Lela) Anderson, Harvey (Valerie) Anderson.
Gravesite services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2pm at the Laurel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Herbert Glenn officiating.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at the home.