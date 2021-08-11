Robert Lee (Bobby) Higgins, Jr. - Joanna

Mr. Robert Lee (Bobby) Higgins, Jr., 82, of 307 Pickens Street, Joanna, South Carolina entered into Eternal Rest on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.
He was born in Joanna, South Carolina on October 23, 1938 to the parentage of the late Robert Lee and Frances Hunter Higgins, Sr.
A former employee of Bosch Company and a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.
Fond and loving memories are left to his three sons; Randy Higgins of Clinton, South Carolina, Michael Higgins of Laurens, South Carolina, and Terrance Watson of Clinton, South Carolina. Three daughters; Phyllis Higgins, Cynthia Higgins and Crystal Higgins all of Laurens, South Carolina, one brother, Richard Higgins of Charlotte, North Carolina, and one sister; Priscilla Higgins of Laurens, South Carolina, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.