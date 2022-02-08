Robert Michael "Bird" Hammond - Gray Court

Robert Michael “Bird” Hammond, 69, of 1473 Lincoln Road, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Southpointe Health and Rehab in Greenville.
He was born in Spartanburg County, SC and was the son of the late Bob and Eunice Holley Hammond.
Mike was a proud graduate of Ford High School and retired from Walmart Distribution Center after 25 years. He was a member of Owings Presbyterian Church in Gray Court, Palmetto Masonic Lodge #19 and The Order of the Eastern Star. Mike loved NASCAR, baseball, wrestling, and his Clemson Tigers. He had a great love for life and his many friends whom he treasured.
He is survived by: his wife, Kim of the home, his sisters, Rhonda Pollard (Randy) of Spartanburg and Stacy Gardner of Memphis, TN; and 15 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Owings Presbyterian Church, conducted by Rev. Tim Saunders with Masonic Rites.
The family will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the memorial service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC, Owings Presbyterian Church, 10106 Hwy 14, Gray Court, SC 29645 or Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.