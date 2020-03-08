Mr. Robert Nance, age 70, of 202 Melrose Drive in Laurens, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Hospice of Laurens County in Clinton.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Shirley Hill Nance of the home; one son, Dennis (LaTisha) Nance; two brothers, Richard (Shirley) Nance, Ed Nance; one sister, Margaret (David) Miller; and two grandchildren, Cydney (Cam'Ron) Beasley, and Jaylen Nance.
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Nance are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home.