Robert Neal Chrisley - Greenwood

Robert Neal Chrisley, age 61, of Greenwood, husband of Melissa Dawn Chrisley, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.
He was born November 22, 1959 in Greenwood, SC and was a son of Daisy Warren Murphy of Greenwood, and the late Robert Lee Chrisley. He was a former employee of Greenwood Mills Harris Plant.
Mr. Chrisley was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Brandy Nicole Turner, and Travis Neal Chrisley; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four step-sons; and his siblings, Peewee Chrisley, Jerie Lynn Frix, Pam Sumner, Robin Merchant, and Melinda Scott.
In addition to his father, Mr. Chrisley was predeceased by a brother, Michael Clay Chrisley; and a sister, Sandra Lee Thompson.
There are no services planned at this time.